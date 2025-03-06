Lagos to foster environmental sustainability through collaboration, innovation –Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to continually foster environmental resilience through collaboration and innovation for environmental sustainability.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known at the Art Exhibition and Symposium titled: “the Intersecting Worlds of Climate Change, Mangrove and Art” held at the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Lekki saying that the title of the event underscores the critical connection of environmental sustainability and creative expression.

The Governor, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin said the event represents a fusion of culture, creativity, and commitment to address one of the most urgent challenges which is climate change through art.

According to him, “we witness a powerful medium for advocacy—a means to highlight the fragility of our natural ecosystems while inspiring action.”

He said mangrove forests are among nature’s most under appreciated ecosystems and they act as natural barriers against coastal erosion and flood surges while supporting local fisheries as well as providing livelihoods for many communities.

He added that beyond their ecological services, mangroves play a critical role in combating global warming by storing vast amounts of carbon dioxide.

He emphasized that protecting mangroves is not just about conserving biodiversity but about safeguarding the future by preserving these ecosystems and strengthening the defences against climate threats while honoring an essential part of the heritage.

“Let me reaffirm the unwavering commitment of Lagos State to combating climate change, protecting our ecosystems, and fostering a sustainable future. Our strategic initiatives – from mangrove restoration to progressive environmental policies – underscore this resolve” he said.

The Governor encouraged everyone to continue to foster collaboration and innovation to create a greener, more resilient Lagos that will thrive for generations to come, saying the state historic partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation has further amplified these efforts. .

In his keynote address, the Vice President of Federal Republic Nigeria, Kashim Shettima said everyone stands at the confluence of three worlds which are the world of climate change policy, the world of mangrove ecosystems, and the world of art and creativity.

Shettima who spoke through the Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change, Rukayat El- Rifai added that at first glance, these realms might seem unrelated. But in truth, they are deeply connected, and their intersection may hold the key to tackling the greatest challenge of our time.

“Climate change is not a distant threat; it is our lived reality. Each of you in this room – whether you craft policy or canvas, whether you invest capital or work with communities – has witnessed its impacts and felt the urgency. We can no longer afford to work in silos,” he said. .

According to him, “That is why this symposium’s theme, “Intersecting Worlds of Climate Change, Mangrove, and Art,” is so timely. It calls on us to think outside the box and work together in new ways.

“I stand before you not just as a public official, but as a fellow citizen who worries about the world we will leave for future generations.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab stated that the event represents a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to raise awareness, foster collaboration, and drive meaningful action toward environmental sustainability in Lagos State.

He said the theme of the event is particularly relevant to Lagos State as a city defined by its waterways with an extensive coastline and an intricate network of lagoons and rivers, adding that Lagos is home to mangrove forests that serve as a natural treasure.

“These ecosystems act as protective barriers against coastal erosion, absorb carbon emissions, and provide habitats for diverse marine life.

“Unfortunately, these invaluable ecosystems face increasing threats from deforestation, pollution and rapid urbanization;

the degradation of our mangroves only exacerbates these challenges,” he said.

He said the government cannot afford to stand by while the natural defences disappear as such the government remain committed to mangrove conservation, ensuring these ecosystems continue to shield our communities and serve as a lasting legacy for future generations.

In his presentation, the Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, Simon Stiell said it is essential that people across the Nigerian society have a chance to contribute to the implementation of new national climate plans and also benefit from these plans.

He mentioned that a new, strong national climate plan or Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement can supercharge the Nigerian economy, with green growth and sustainable development.

He emphasized that it remains clear that countries that would benefit from the 2 trillion U.S. dollars global boom in clean energy are countries that invest in their people and their strengths.

The event also included a media briefing where the Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, Simon Stiell, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, DG, Climate Change Council Secretariat, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe and DG NCF, Dr Joseph Onoja all fielded questions from journalists on Climate change.

