Amusan, Ajom, Nwosu, Hassan emerge nominees for NSJID awards

After weeks of anticipation, countless nominations, and fierce competition, top sports journalists have emerged as nominees for the 2024 best grassroots reporting award.

The awards, which is the very first edition, is being organized by the Nigeria Sports Journalists in Diaspora.

On Friday March 7, the Nigerian Sports Journalists in Diaspora will unveil the winners of the inaugural Grassroots Sports Reporting Award, a groundbreaking initiative designed to unearth hidden sports news and propel Nigerian sports to unprecedented heights!

Will it be Abiodun Adewale, Olawale Olaniran, or Jacob Ajom who takes home the coveted prize in Print Journalism?

Or perhaps Dayo Amusan, Maxwell Lawrence, or Tony Bekederemo to reign supreme in Radio Broadcasting?

And it could be any of these broadcasters: Blessing Nwosu, Cecilia Omoregbe, and Boluwaji Ogunmola for the Television category.

And in the Social/Online media category, Samuel Ahmadu, Naifooty, and Hassan Abdullahi are vying for the top spot.

Winner in each of the four categories will take home N500,000.

The award is a deliberate attempt by the NSJID to encourage Nigerian sports journalists to report more developmental stories in the country.

The chairman of the Award Committee, Chief Gboyega Okegbenro, calls on sports lovers to “Join us this Friday as we celebrate the crème de la crème of grassroots sports reporting and award the four deserving winners a staggering half a million naira each.”

The NSJID is headed by Gbenga Bakare with Eyobong Ita as Vice Chairman and Deji Sodeinde as Secretary while the awards committee headed by Okegbenro also include Tony Ubani, Adekunle Salami, Blessing Nwosu, Raheem Olatunji, John Atali, Robinson Okosun, Sàni Zaria and Yemi Ojo.

