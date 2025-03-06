Man docked for allegedly assaulting 90-year old woman

A 37-year old man, Alokan Oluwatosin, was on Thursday, docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a 90-year old woman.

Oluwatosin, whose address was not given, is being charged with assault and breach of public peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 4.00pm on March 4, at No. 22 Ogbingbin Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Modupe Folorunsho, by hitting her head with a local hen cage.

He said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner capable of causing a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 249(9) and 351 of Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Magistrate, Taofeek Badmus, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with one surety in like sum.

Badmus said that the surety should swear to an affidavit of means, and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He further ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and should have a verifiable address, adding that the surety must also present three years original tax certificates”

Badmus said that the defendant should remain in a correctional facility until the bail conditions were perfected.

He adjourned the case until March 20, for hearing

