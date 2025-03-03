Makinde mourns as Sarkin Sasa dies at 125

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has mourned the death of the Sarkin Sasa of Ibadan, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, describing him as a committed leader and a patriotic Nigerian in every way.

Governor Makinde made the statement on Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, the state capital.

While mourning the passing of Sarkin Sasa, who died on Saturday evening, the governor said that his death marked the end of a great era.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Maiyasin was the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria.

Makinde extended his condolences to the immediate family of Alhaji Maiyasin and the entire Hausa/Fulani community in Oyo State and Southern Nigeria.

He prayed for God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased.

In the statement, the governor noted that his relationship with the late Maiyasin had been long-standing and cordial, even before he became the governor of the state.

He said: “The death of Alhaji Maiyasin at the age of 125 marks the end of a great era.

“He was a great leader who led his people with commitment and demonstrated utmost patriotism to Oyo State and Nigeria in every way.

“His cooperation with our government was exemplary.”

