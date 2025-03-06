Oyebanji lauds Ekiti procurement system, contractors’ capacity to deliver 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has commended the state’s procurement process for ensuring efficiency in selection of contractors for government projects, stressing that the system has enabled his administration to engage contractors with capacity and ability to deliver projects to specification.

Governor Oyebanji gave the commendation on Thursday during inspection of some projects in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor said the inspection was to validate the independent reports obtained from Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Independent Projects Monitoring Office, and Ministry of Budget.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection, the Governor expressed satisfaction on the quality and pace of work done at the various projects visited.

Speaking about the Central Business District at Atikankan, the Governor said transforming Atikankan into a modern business district would not only uplift the face of the town but also create opportunities for businesses to thrive, thereby further boosting the state’s internally generated revenue.

While expressing his appreciation to Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe and the residents of Atikankan for their cooperation with government, the Governor said his administration would continue to monitor all on-going projects closely to ensure they meet the highest standard and deliver value for money.

“We have gone round three projects and I am impressed by the pace of work done by the contractors and it also speaks to the fidelity of our procurement process to be able to select the contractor that has the capacity and ability to work according to plan.

“In all the sites that we visited, I have no reason to complain about the pace and about the quality of the work done and one thing that we have put together in this administration is to ensure continuous monitoring and evaluation of projects,” the Governor stated.

Projects inspected include, Ekiti State International Centre for Art and Culture, Ekute, Ado Ekiti, Central Business District at Atikankan, Ado Ekiti, and Ekiti State Internal Revenue Office, Ado Ekiti.

