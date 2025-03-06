Police intensify hunts for man who stabbed wife to death in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has expressed sadness over a tragic incident that struck in the Agbure community, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, where a man identified simply as Oju reportedly stabbed his 36-year-old wife, Josephine Isaac, to death during a violent altercation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that the suspect, who hails from Calabar, Cross River State, is currently on the run.

According to her, the deceased’s younger sister, Blessing Isaac, reported the case at the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters around 9:30 am on Thursday, noting that the fatal dispute occurred at about 1 am on the same day.

Odutola explained that the quarrel between the couple escalated into physical violence, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed Josephine multiple times in the neck and chest with a knife.

“Upon realizing the severity of her injuries and seeing her bleeding profusely, the suspect fled the scene, abandoning her,” Odutola stated.

She noted that the victim was rushed to Ibiade General Hospital but was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Upon receipt of the report, Odutola said police detectives from the Abigi Division visited the crime scene, recovered potential exhibits, and moved the victim’s body to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The case is set to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The Police Command condemned the incident, stressing the need for peaceful conflict resolution rather than resorting to violence.

They also urged members of the public to report any cases of domestic abuse to the nearest police station or emergency response lines.

“The Command is actively pursuing the suspect, and we assure the public that justice will be served.

“For any relevant information regarding this case, members of the public are encouraged to contact the police,” the statement concluded.

