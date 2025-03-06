Oyebanji to receive Silverbird Man of the Year Award

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji will be formally presented the Silverbird Man of the Year Award (2024) at an event scheduled for March 16, in Lagos.

The award is held annually by the Silverbird Communication Limited to honour individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and have contributed immensely to the lives of Nigerians.

Silverbird Communications’ Chief Operating Officer, Shiyanbola Salako, who presented the official letter of nomination to Governor Oyebanji in his office in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, commended the governor for his exemplary leadership and impactful governance, which, according to him, had drawn national and international attention to the state.

He said the Governor was chosen as Man of the Year after a rigorous process that considered his achievements in fostering development and inclusivity in the state, good ratings by financial institutions, among other factors.

While noting that a huge percent of the total votes cast during the selection process came from Ekiti State, Salako said the margin of votes was a clear indication of the overwhelming support and admiration the people of the state have for the Governor.

He noted that the governor’s developmental efforts across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, inclusive governance, among others had set a benchmark for purposeful governance and set the state on the path of sustainable growth, making him a deserving recipient of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award.

Governor Oyebanji, hailed the organisers of the award for allowing members of the public to have a say in the selection process through their votes. He added that the involvement of the general public in the final selection of the nominees that were shortlisted by the editorial team of the Silverbird organization, made the award more credible.

Describing the award as a vote of confidence in his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance to the people of the state, the Governor said the recognition was not just an individual honour but a reflection of the collective progress achieved through collaborative efforts of his team and the support of the citizens.

