Former House of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Chief Ossai Ossai, a former House of Representatives member, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, explaining that he joined President Bola Tinubu in building the country.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja after he was officially received into the party by the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

Ossai, who previously represented Ndokwa East in the House, expressed confidence that his entrance into the APC, along with other influential figures from the PDP in Delta State, would weaken the PDP in the state.

He mentioned that the defection of key PDP figures, including Senator Ned Nwoko, would significantly diminish the party’s influence in the region.

He described President Tinubu as his mentor and role model, dating back to his time in the Social Democratic Party in Lagos State, describing him as a “grand master of politics”.

He emphasised that he could only join a party whose programmes aligned with his political views and declared his readiness to collaborate with Tinubu and the APC to advance the country.

He said: “I have come to join the political grandmaster whom I have followed over the years as a role model to add to whatever he is doing to better this nation.”

Ossai also stated that there was no division within the APC in Delta State as some had suggested, but acknowledged the existence of caucuses, which he intended to unite to ensure the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

He said: “Tinubu is shaping the direction of the country, and I want to join him in doing that.

“I have left the PDP.

“It is behind me now.

“I am for Nigeria, not for political parties.

“I have come to join the APC to build the country in the interest of all.”

Having served as a lawmaker on the PDP platform for three terms, Ossai explained that the party’s structure had deteriorated.

He confirmed that he had received an APC membership card and attended APC senatorial meetings, marking his formal entry into the party.

He also pledged to abide by the rules and constitution governing the APC.

He expressed his commitment to championing the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Delta State.

He highlighted the agricultural sector as a key area benefiting Nigerians under President Tinubu’s administration.

The APC National Secretary, while receiving Ossai, congratulated him for joining the party.

Bashiru also criticised the PDP for its internal crises, caused by conflicting ambitions and lack of coordination, adding that Nigerians could not trust a party incapable of managing its affairs to lead the country.

