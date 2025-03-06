Alleged fraud: Yahaya Bello’s name did not feature in account opening, withdrawals – EFCC witness

The Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned the alleged money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to March 7, 2025 (tomorrow) for continuation of trial.

When the matter was called on Thursday, counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, called its witness on subpoena, Williams Abimbola.

Abimbola, a Compliant Officer with the United Bank for Africa Plc, confirmed to the court that a further subpoena was served on the bank.

Justice Emeka Nwite admitted the subpoena and marked it ‘Exhibit 7’.

The subpoena, according to the prosecution, requested for the production of the statement of account of one Maselina Njoku, from 1st January, 2019 to 31st December, 2020.

The witness confirmed that it was the request from the bank and added that a certificate of compliance was also issued.

The witness confirmed 10 withdrawals in favour of Abdulsalam Hudu, in the sum of N10 million each on December 12, 2018. She said the withdrawals were done with cheques and presented across the counter.

The witness, however, confirmed, during cross-examination that the former Governor’s name did not feature in the opening and management of the said Kogi Government House Bank account.

She also noted that she was not the accounts officer of the Kogi Government House account and that the account is domiciled in Lokoja, Kogi State, and not Area 3, Abuja, where she works.

On cross-examination, the Defence Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, asked the witness whether as a compliance officer, her duty involves protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses?

“Yes,” she responded.

The witness was also asked to name the three signatories on the account, which she did.

For Alhaji Yakubu Ismail, who was Permanent Secretary, she said, “We only have his picture on this form.”

Daudu SAN asked, “Now, in both the account opening documents and the statement of account from E1 to E72, does the name ‘Yahaya Bello’ appear anywhere?”

“No, the name Yahaya Bello does not feature,” the witness responded.

The Defendant’s lawyer again asked, “Please look at Exhibit 2P1-3P62. Does the name ‘Yahaya Bello’ appear anywhere in the document?”

“My Lord, the name Yahaya Bello does not feature on the exhibits,” the witness answered.

Daudu SAN therefore closed his cross-examination.

The EFCC counsel moved to re-examine the witness. Daudu, SAN objected, but the judge allowed him after a brief argument.

Pinheiro SAN then asked the witness if she was familiar with the signature on the document.

She said she signed on behalf of one Edward Bananga.

But the Defendant’s Counsel again objected and moved to cross-examine the witness.

“My Lord, the witness initially disowned the signature, but under re-examination, the prosecution led her to admit it. Therefore, I have the right to challenge that admission and prove that her claim regarding the signature is incorrect,” he said.

“Cross examination is meant to prove the accuracy or veracity of the witness. I am entitled to disprove what she said. This is in the interest of justice,” Daudu, SAN added.

He then asked the witness to read the document.

Reading from the document, she said, “I Edward Bananga hereby certify and confirm that……”

‘I put it to you that you are not Edward Bananga,” the defendant’s counsel said.

“I am not Edward Bananga, my lord,” the witness answered.

Another witness, Nicholas Ohehomon, from the American International School, was presented by the prosecution.

The exhibits tendered included the school’s statements of account, admission letters of the children of the defendant and payment receipts. The witness confirmed the different classes the children were admitted into.

Exhibit 12P was also tendered, which was a contractual agreement for post-paid school fees for the children.

The Prosecution presented a letter from the EFCC to AIS, Abuja, through the Registrar. It was marked Exhibit 18 and an account provided by the EFCC for a refund.

The court, thereafter, adjourned to tomorrow, 7th March, at 10am, for continuation of trial.

Post Views: 5