Oil theft: Tantita seeks improved collaboration with JTF

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has solicited stronger synergy between the company and the Joint Task Force in the fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director of TSSNL, Chief Kestin Pondi, made the call when Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, the Commander of JTF Operations Delta Safe, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Ugborikoko, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Pondi acknowledged the huge roles government agencies play in the success of the Tantita’s operations.

The Managing Director said that many Nigerians have paid the supreme price to ensure that crude oil production increased in the country.

He said: “We want a stronger collaboration to sustain what we have achieved and also push further to achieve more.

“Without you, we cannot achieve this success.

“To get to where we are today, many people have shed their blood.

“Our staff members are shot every now and then.

“The military and civil defence officers have also lost persons in the fight against illegalities.

“Without the collaboration with the JTF, I don’t think we can face the perpetrators.

“So this collaboration is something we cannot underestimate.

“We need it always to ensure that Nigeria gets improved crude oil production.”

Pondi said that there was no incident of oil theft in Delta State in the past four months.

He, however, said that there were pockets of issues in the Bayelsa and Rivers States within the same period.

Pondi said that beyond improving on the nation’s crude oil output, the engagement of Tantita had also improved the coastal ecosystem.

He said: “It was a terrible situation in the Niger Delta as it concerns the environment and as it concerns us as a nation, when our oil production was hovering between 700,000 and 800,000 bpd.

“Today, our environment is getting cleaner, aquatic life has returned, children can now swim in our rivers.

“These are possible with the collaboration with the JTF.

“We adopt different methods, including the carrot and stick approach, where we advise the people.

“We are happy with the collaboration with the JTF.

“If we suspect any barge carrying products, we can double check its documents to see that it conforms with what they have in their portal.”

Responding, Madugu thanked the management of Tantita for the reception and assured the company of a stronger collaboration.

He said: “On assumption of duty as Commander of OPDS, I promised to go round all my areas of responsibilities including Tantita and other private surveillance companies.

“I have a mandate, similar to Tantita’s, that crude oil production must rise to between 2.5 million bpd and three million bpd.

“This mandate cannot be achieved without collaboration with all necessary stakeholders.

“I believe before the end of 2025, we will achieve or surpass the 2.5 million mandate.”

Madugu advised Tantita to do more of sensitisation, carry the communities along, and provide more corporate social responsibilities to the people.

