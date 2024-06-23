Dominican Republic 2024: Flamingos to play host nation + Full draws

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, have been drawn in Group A of the 8th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals alongside host nation and debutants Dominican Republic, Ecuador and New Zealand.

The draw was held on Saturday at the Fray Anton de Montesinos Monument, Santo Domingo, capital of Dominican Republic.

The ceremony also served Africa’s other flag-bearers Kenya and Zambia into Groups C and D respectively.

Kenya will duel with Korea Democratic People’s Republic, Mexico and England, while Zambia are up against Japan, Poland and Brazil.

Reigning world champions Spain head Group B, which also has USA, Korea Republic and Colombia.

The finals will be held from October 16 to November 3, 2024 with all 32 matches to be played in the two cities of Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros.

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia.