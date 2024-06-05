Peter Obi mourns deaths of ex-Rangers FC stars

A former two-term Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has mourned the death of two former stars of Rangers Football Club, Stanley Okoronkwo and Harrison Mecha.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria made this known on his X handle.

In the statement on Tuesday, Obi said: “I have just learnt of the death of two football legends and ex-Rangers Football Club stars: Stanley Okoronkwo and Harrison Mecha.

“Both were retired footballers who enjoyed fulfilling football careers and contributed to the growth and development of our sports sector.

“Aside from the Rangers Football Club, they also played for other clubs, even at the national level, during their football careers.

“I sincerely condole with their respective families and pray God to grant them, all football lovers who enjoyed their style of play, and all of us, who mourn their death, the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable loss.

“May God grant them eternal rest and continue to protect and bless their families.”