SWAN salute Sports Minister on his birthday

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has congratulated the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, on the occasion of his Birthday.

Its President, Isaiah Benjamin, said this in a message by the association’s Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo.

Benjamin said the Minister, who has stood tall in his life, time deserves to be celebrated.

The number one sports writer in Nigeria described Senator Enoh as a trailblazer who has distinguished himself so far as a notable politician and Minister of the Federal Republic.

He said: “On this auspicious day, I and indeed the entire respected Sporting media in Nigeria celebrate a visionary man who is steadily leading the Sports sector to enviable heights.

“Senator John Owan Enoh is one who though wasn’t a Sports administrator before his appointment as Sports Minister has demonstrated strong will and courage in ensuring that the Sports sector stands out.

“From his initial approach when he was newly appointed in 2023 till now, he has led with focus and managerial expertise in the way he goes about tackling issues from athletes’ welfare, sound administrative drive to visible results.

Also Read:

“His resolve towards achieving enviable results, in the most simple and humane manner, has remained his daily pursuit.

“As you celebrate this significant day of your life, we wish you greater times ahead full of life in sound health as well as higher fulfillment of your heart desires.”