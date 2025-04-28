Obi increased poverty as Anambra governor — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, of increasing the poverty level in Anambra State when he was governor.

Sanwo-Olu also said Obi did not build a single school or hospital when he served his two terms of eight years as Anambra State governor.

The Lagos State governor made the allegations in an opinion article he wrote following Obi’s criticism of the All Progressives Congress-led government of President Bola Tinubu at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America.

He said: “But let us examine the messenger, not just the message, and look at the issuer as well as the issues.

“Mr. Obi talks a good game.

“But was he able to reduce poverty while he governed Anambra?

“Perhaps we can let the facts speak for themselves.

“Under Peter Obi as a two term Anambra Governor, poverty in Anambra increased.

“It did not reduce. Before Peter Obi became Anambra Governor on Thursday, June 14, 2007, the poverty rate in Anambra was 41.4 percent.

“But after only two years in office, the poverty rate in Anambra jumped to 53.7 percent.

“But the interesting thing is that five years after Peter Obi left office, his successor, Willie Obiano, reduced the poverty rate in Anambra from almost 60 percent to 14.8 percent.

“As such, I am not sure that Mr. Obi is morally well placed to make the alarming claims he made about Nigeria at Johns Hopkins.”

Sanwo-Olu said conversely, Tinubu was able to reduce poverty when he was a two-term governor of Lagos State and as serving president now.

He said in the article: “Mr. Obi contributed to the increase in poverty in Nigeria.

“Governor Tinubu, as he then was, was responsible for lifting millions out of poverty.

“Being that that is the case, who should criticise who?:

Sanwo-Olu said he finds the pattern of leaders criticising the country outside its shores when they should be marketing it disturbing.

He said this amounted to demarketing the country.

He said: “I also find Mr. Obi’s pattern of behaviour disturbing.

“When prominent Nigerians go overseas, they ought to project Nigeria positively.

“They do not have to do that for the government.

“But we all owe a duty to market Nigeria on the global stage rather than de-market her.

“That is what true patriotism is about.

“Because Mr. Obi focused on poverty and said that the current administration’s policies are making Nigerians poorer, I will concentrate on that.

“Any leader can fight poverty generationally by promoting education, improving healthcare, providing credit, and granting access to land.

“Now, I find it somewhat ironic that a man like Mr. Obi, who did not build a single school or a stand-alone hospital throughout his eight-year tenure as Governor of Anambra or sustainably provide credit facilities, would criticise the Government of Nigeria, which is actively doing that.

“I say this because the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is my predecessor, and as Governor of Lagos and now President of Nigeria, has built over 200 schools and provided student loans to more than 200,000 undergraduates of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“In less than two years, he has provided over half a billion dollars in credit facilities to small and medium-scale enterprises.

“While he was Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, the President reduced poverty by more than 46 percent.

“There is every reason to believe that, based on what he did as Governor of Lagos, he will repeat the same feat at the federal level.

“After all, the best predictor of the future is the past.”

