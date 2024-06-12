Democracy Day: House of Reps salutes Nigerians

The House of Representatives has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians across the world, on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day and Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic (1999 – present).

The message was contained in a statement by Akin Rotimi, House spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The statement described the occasion of 25 years of unbroken democracy as a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards sustainable democracy, economic growth and socio-political development.

It said since independence, Nigeria has experienced periods of military rule, but the Fourth Republic has been the longest period of unbroken democratic governance.

The statement read in part, “We have demonstrated remarkable democratic resilience by navigating challenges, overcoming obstacles, and adapting to changing circumstances. Our country has witnessed seven electoral cycles, including the peaceful transfer of power between political parties, a testament to our enduring democratic stability.

“We acknowledge the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy and have built upon the foundations they laid. We have developed a more robust democratic culture, characterised by increased civic engagement, political participation, and tolerance. The National Assembly, a symbol of democratic practice, has also played a pivotal role in safeguarding our democracy and consolidating our democratic gains.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in his congratulatory message to Nigerians, according to the statement, noted that this year’s celebration is significant in the life of the National Assembly, as it also marks the one-year anniversary of the 10th Assembly inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

Stating that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, Abbas acknowledged that the country has been navigating through the learning curves successfully.

He said, “Though it is not perfect yet, the country has continued to grow in democratic experience and practice,”

He also enjoined fellow Nigerians across tribes and religions, genders and age groups, to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the country, saying Nigeria promises to be a nation that the citizens would be proud of.

The 10th House of Representatives reaffirmed its commitment to consolidating democracy through “our Legislative Agenda on strengthening good governance, ensuring continued growth and development for our great nation.”