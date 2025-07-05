Sir George Okei @ 80: Celebrating one of the moulders of Edo, Delta, by Jerome-Mario Utomi 

The art of leadership, particularly in a public office, is not an easy task. It requires a lot of discipline, patience and perseverance. To be able to lead exceptionally and exemplarily, aspiring or fledgling leaders must be in a position to articulate and communicate their vision, ideas and ideals effectively to their followers.

A telling example of a man that amply possessed, and demonstrated the leadership qualities outlined above is Hon Barrister Sir George Okei, who turns 80 on July 6, 2025.

Born on July 6, 1945 at Ekuku Agbor, Delta State, into the family of late Chief Denya Okei Isi Etugo, Sir George Okei has seen it all in the public service space.

Going down memory lane, it is safe to say that Sir Okei gave his all in the service of the old Bendel state, which today comprised Edo and Delta states. His public works trajectory is salutary. It speaks volume of a man who selflessly served his father land and humanity at large.

Married to Lady Felicia Okei (LSM), Sir George Okei, like a colossus, demonstrated beyond doubt through quality deliveries in the offices he had held, that he is a special breed of human.

Akin to the Biblical figure Daniel, who served under four different rulers during his time in Babylon and the subsequent Medo-Persian empire-King Nebuchadnezzar, King Belshazzar, King Darius, and King Cyrus and held prominent positions, demonstrating his wisdom and faithfulness to God, Sir Okei’s exceptional leadership qualities, his uncanny service delivering skill and stunning goal-getting strategies immensely endeared him to many, including the successive governments of the old Bendel state and later Delta state which he served. Indeed, it is worth recalling that Sir Okei served under four different ruling administrations in the old Bendel state and upon the creation of Delta state, was invited by the first Military Administrator of the then-new state, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor, to assist incubate and lay solid foundation for the state.

Sir Okei brought his wealth of experience as a legal luminary to bear on the public offices he had held. A Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a seasoned Banker by administration, working with the Central Bank of Nigeria and meritoriously rising to the position of Principal Manager Legal, where he retired and went into private practice, establishing George Okei Chambers, he was an accomplished administrator, technocrat and public servant.

However, like the proverbial golden fish which has no hiding place, in 1988 the Military Governor of the defunct Bendel Col. John Mark Inienger as he then was, appointed him a Honourable Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and after some period, moved him to Special Duties Ministry. And upon taking over from Inienger, Col. Ogbeha moved him to Commerce and Industry Ministry, while yet another Bendel Military Governor, Col. John Yeri retained his service in the state cabinet, transferring him to the Sports and Youths Development Ministry.

In 1991, Delta state was created and he was among the first set of Deltans to be saddled with leadership roles in the young state by Air Commodore Ochulor. He was appointed the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Sports.

His great public service performance earned him a golden spot in the first edition of the then prestigious ‘Who Is Who’ Nigeria Book of Records.

After some years, he was again called upon by the then democratic governor of Delta state His Excellency Ibori to serve as a Board member, Delta Broadcasting Corporation and also as the Special Assistant on Special Duties, among other positions held.

Despite the various public offices he held, Sir Okei remained disciplined, humble, civil, and humane. In all his approaches and engagements, he emphasized, and prioritized the human rights approach to governance that entails the infusion of principles of participation, non-discrimination towards the attainment of equity and justice, demonstrating empathy and sympathy in his leadership judgements.

Throughout his years in public service and in positions of authority, Sir Okei demonstrated clear vision that inspired and motivated the citizens. He recognized that public order, economic and social programmes and prosperity are not the natural order of things, but conditioned by ceaseless efforts and attention from an honest and effective leadership.

He was among the public office holders in Nigeria of his time that evinced passion, values for purpose-driven and consistently led by example. He scored so many firsts.

Meanwhile, for many, particularly his mates, childhood friends and indigenes of Ekuku Agbor, the above achievements and easy attainment of professional zenith didn’t come as a surprise, as he had early in life indicated a resolve to becoming the best among his peers. To achieve this objective, Sir Okei attended and performed superlatively in the following institutions: St Louis Primary School, Ekuku Agbor, Delta State, 1953-59; Ika Grammar School, Boji-Boji Owa, 1962-66; University of Lagos, 1972- 77; City of London Polytechnic, Moongate, London, UK, 1980 among others.

Away from professional and academic achievements to family life, the experience is the same as his union with Lady Felicia Okei (LSM) is blessed by God with four surviving children, whom are Mrs Roseline Foy-Yamah, Grand knight Sir Tonna Okei, Mrs Georgina Chiejile and Barrister Chuks Okei (Attorney at Law in Calgary Canada).

Throughout his service days at the CBN, private practice and in public service, he remained an excellent personality who never allowed professional duties to come between him and members of his family. He cherished his home, showered love on his wife and displayed great affection for his children. He is a father who believes that ‘virtues lie in the middle’ and therefore plays with his children at all times, but cautions when necessary. He is a disciplinarian characterized by a mixture of sympathy and empathy.

Sir Okei, a staunch Christian of catholic faith and a member of the Knight of St. Mulumba, (a strong pious body within the Catholic church), instilled robust Christian virtues in his children, ensuring that they were academically sound, morally healthy and socially compliant. He received the ‘The Meritorious Award for Excellence’ which was presented by Knights of St Mulumba Uselu Sub-council.

Today, the time-honoured saying “that a lion can only birth a lion” has become a word made flesh and dwells in his family as his children are scattered across the globe as good ambassadors of the family while positively representing Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.

For example, Barrister Chuks Okei, his second son, is spectacularly doing well as a certified Attorney at Law in Calgary Canada. His first son Grand Knight Emeritus Tonna Okei (Ikuku Oma), doubles as a Knight in the Catholic church and the President, South Carolina Organisation of African Unity, working very closely with the Government of the United States and core professionals from diverse backgrounds on peace and sustainable development in the Africa continent.

Some days ago, delivering a keynote speech during a seminar themed ‘Together we are unbeatable’, put together by the South Carolina Organisation of African Unity in collaboration with the Organizations of Catalyst Mbogi, and had participants drawn from all parts of Africa and other specialized groups, Sir Tonna Okei argued that If we do not approach the problems in our communities with a common front and a common purpose, we shall be haggling and wrangling among ourselves until we are colonized again and become the tools for a far greater colonialism than we suffered hitherto.

‘’We all want a United Africa, united not only in our concept of what unity can connote, but united in our common desire to move forward together and deal with all the problems that can best be solved only on a common front basis’’, Sir Tonna Okei stated.

A firm believer in the Nigeria project, apart from maintaining close relationship with members of his family and living right in accordance to the dictates of God, Elder George Okei, at different fora has expressed an undying belief and love for Nigeria. For example When Nigerians were drifting abroad en masse, Sir Okei’s son who is resident in the United States of America (USA), applied for a green card for him which was expressly granted. But to the surprise of many he rejected the offer, preferring to remain in Nigeria.

It is my candid opinion that as a people, we owe this colossus an immortalization. We owe him a special appreciation for serving the states selflessly. He should be honored now that he is alive. No better time is suited for this honour than his 80th birthday which comes up on July 6, 2025, and qualifies him as the newest Octogenarian in town!

And on my part, I wish Sir Okei, one of the moulders of modern Delta and Edo states, a gracious 80th birthday celebration in advance!

