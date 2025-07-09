Close Menu
Chelsea cruise to inaugural FCWC final after win over Fluminense

Ganiyu Mubarak

Former Brighton attacker, Joao Pedro, scored twice on Tuesday to help Chelsea secure a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in New York, United States of America.

A former Fluminense player himself, Pedro, who made his full debut for the Premier League side on Tuesday, scored both goals in a commanding performance.

Manager Enzo Maresca’s decision to start Pedro paid off, as the Brazilian forward made a lasting impact on the game.

His stunning opener in the 18th minute, a curled shot from the edge of the area, set the tone for Chelsea’s dominance.

He sealed the win with a thunderous strike in the 56th minute, capitalising on a superb through-ball from Enzo Fernandez.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory guarantees Chelsea a significant cash prize of around £80 million and a chance to compete for a jackpot exceeding £90 million in Sunday’s final against either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

