CHAN: 21 players hit Eagles’ camp in Ogun State

No fewer than 21 players arrived at the Super Eagles’ camp in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Monday as the team began preparations for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Head Coach, Eric Chelle, released a 35-man provisional list for the Super Eagles B squad ahead of the championship.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed to NAN that the CHAN Eagles camp opened on Monday at the Remo Stars Sports Institute with 21 players participating in the team’s first training session.

Efoghe said: “The first training session began at 7pm on Monday and was held under floodlight.

“A total of 21 players observed the session, while 14 other invited players are expected on Tuesday.”

NAN reports that the 21 early birds in camp include Nduka Junior (Remo Stars), Harrison Austin (Ikorodu City FC), Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars), Abdulrafiu Taiwo (Rivers United), and Temitope Vincent (Plateau United).

Others are Adedayo Olanipekun (Remo Stars), Shola (Ikorodu City), Nurudeen Badmos (Kwara United), Sadiq Ismail (Remo Stars), Taofeek Otaniyi (Rivers United), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), and Ani Henry (Rivers United).

The rest are Egbe Stephen (Rivers United), Atule Joseph (Enyimba FC), Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars), Aniekeme Okon (Rivers United), and Ayomide Cole (Ikorodu City FC).

Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Afeez Bankole (Kwara United), Leonard Ngenge (Ikorodu City FC), and Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars) were also on the list.

Nigeria, CHAN runners-up in 2018, are placed in Group D of the 19-nation competition.

They are grouped alongside title holders Senegal, as well as Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal and Sudan at Amman Stadium, located on Zanzibar Island.

Their final group game, against Congo, will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

