Pre-Season: Eko International Cup gets boost as Rivers United confirm participation

One of Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, have confirmed participation in the forthcoming Eko International Cup.

SKI-Hi Entertainment in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

The pre-season football tournament, which runs between July 13 and 20, 2025, takes place at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, formerly Onikan Stadium, Lagos, with two matches to be played on a daily basis.

In a letter addressed to the organisers and signed by Club Secretary, Ahmed Abdulrahman, Rivers United acknowledged receipt of the invitation, adding that the team will participate with a strong squad in readiness for the new season.

Abdulrahman said: “We are thrilled to accept your invitation letter to participate in the upcoming pre-season tournament.

“We are honoured to be part of this prestigious event and look forward to competing with top-notch teams.

“Our team is committed to giving its best performance.

“We appreciate the opportunity as we confirm our participation.”

Media Officer of the Garden City-based side, Charles Mayuku, said the players were battle ready for the challenge in Lagos.

Mayuku said: “The players are very happy that this opportunity is coming to prepare for the new season and the continent.

“We are in full gear and ready to make impact in Lagos.”

Rivers United will be up against other top teams in the Nigeria Professional Football league like champions Remo Stars, Shooting Stars Sports Club, Ikorodu City, and Enyimba of Aba.

Ghana’s Heart of Oaks and Kallon Stars of Sierra Leone are also on the cards for the competition, but their participation is still being worked out by the organisers.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said the draw of the event will take place after the teams arrive Lagos.

“We look forward to exciting competition for the teams,” Obruthe said.

