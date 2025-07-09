Enact laws against domestic violence, women tell FG

The Federal Government has been urged to enact laws that would address the issue of domestic violence against women in the country.

Wife of the Edo State representative on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, Helen Aisowieren, made the call during the 2025 International Women’s Day Celebration, organised by the NDDC in conjunction with Jesse Halliday Global Initiative in Benin, Edo State.

Aisoweren noted that over the years, women had been relegated to the background and remarked that unless women were given their rightful place, poverty, deprivation of rights and privileges of women would continue to be on the increase.

She said: “Domestic violence against women should be prohibited, and the government must endeavour to enact stiffer laws to protect women in the country. Women are mothers of the nation, and there is no reason why they should suffer any form of violation, and any such practice should attract sanction”

Aisoweren described the programme as rich, noting that it had created awareness for participants in the areas of skill acquisition and Artificial Intelligence, AI.

Also Read

She appealed to the management of NDDC to pay attention to women in Edo State, who, she said, yearn for empowerment, training, and skill acquisition.

In her remarks, the NDDC Director of Edo State Office, Mercy Babawale, stated that the International Women’s Day celebration was also a demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to uplifting women in the region, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She urged the women to take advantage of the training programme provided by the NDDC’s board and management team to improve their livelihood.

The President of Afemai Women in Politics, Princess Hauwa Ewere, observed that the initiative was well thought out and would expose the women to other productive lives. She gave a thumbs-up to NDDC for sponsoring the programme, which benefits women in the region.

Post Views: 3