Lagos, Sterling One Foundation hold Invest Lagos 2.0, Africa social impact summit

Lagos State Government and Sterling One Foundation have announced the organisation of this year’s edition of Invest Lagos 2.0 holding on Wednesday, 9th July as a pre-event for the Africa Social Impact Summit, starting on Thursday, 10th through Friday, 11th July, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom and Eko Convention Centre respectively, both in Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with proceedings beginning at 8:00 am daily.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose revealed this at the press conference to kick off the two high profile events being organised in conjunction with the United Nations System in Nigeria, Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals, Sterling Bank and Arise News at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja today.

According to the Commissioner, the Lagos Invest Summit 2.0, aptly themed “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” is intentionally crafted to reflect Lagos State’s visionary ambitions as articulated in our comprehensive Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP 2052) and vividly encapsulated in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s dynamic T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

Her words: “The essence of this Summit symbolises our deliberate transition from aspiration to realisation, potential to performance, and discussions to tangible developmental achievements. At its core, this Summit is a powerful and strategic platform designed to galvanise meaningful collaborations and catalytic partnerships. It seeks to convene visionary investors, forward-looking policymakers, industry pioneers, global stakeholders, and influential development partners under one roof.

“A defining feature of the Summit will be our dedicated Deal Rooms, meticulously designed spaces where political heads and senior officials from our Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be given the opportunity to articulate precise and compelling investment pitches to both local and global investors. These bespoke, high-value matchmaking sessions will foster meaningful engagements and lead to partnerships essential for Lagos’ sustained economic vitality and inclusive prosperity.”

Ambrose highlighted the State’s strategic growth sectors to include transformative civil infrastructure, sustainable and integrated transportation systems, pioneering technological advancements, healthcare systems, renewable green energy initiatives, the thriving creative and entertainment economy, booming real estate and construction sectors, dynamic agribusiness ventures, and robust blue economy investments.

“Collectively, we will explore innovative solutions to propel infrastructure expansion, pioneer creative financing strategies, bolster entrepreneurial ecosystems, and accelerate digital innovations that collectively fortify Lagos as the heartbeat of Africa’s thriving economy,” she said.

She also announced the launch of the Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP 2025-2030) later this year as a visionary roadmap designed to reposition the industrial landscape, catalyze productivity, attract targeted investment, enhance global competitiveness, and ultimately transform Lagos into Africa’s premier industrial powerhouse.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih expressed deep satisfaction with the partnership that is in line with SDG 17, as no entity can do it on their own. While emphasising the power of collaboration, she affirmed that “everything Lagos does is done sustainably and working closely with all partners will further accelerate the attainment of the Goals.”

Describing Lagos as one of the best investment destinations and the lead innovation hub in Africa, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Peju Ibekwe stated that over $100 million in impact investment were raised at last year’s summit, while noting that more projects are expected to be realised this year, which has as theme: “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation,”.

“The 2024 Lagos Investment Roundtable led to the signing of a multi-million dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Lagos and Adu Dhabi Ports Authority. 2025 is the mid-point of UN’s Decade of Action and there is little time left to 2030 – the reason why we have partnered with other stakeholders to attract more impact investment into viable and scalable solutions,” she said.

