LAUTECH, police to probe student’s death off-campus – Registrar

The authorities of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) have assured that it would collaborate with the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of one of its students.

A 300-level student of Agricultural Engineering of the institution, Ridwan Oladipupo, reportedly died on June 24 under mysterious circumstances off-campus.

In a statement on Wednesday by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Olayinka Balogun, the authorities expressed sadness over the death of Oladipupo.

She said that from information available, the deceased left his off-campus hostel to go to an undisclosed location to study on June 24 and didn’t return.

“On 25th June, 2025, the Acting Dean, Student Affairs received a call from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Owode Division of the Nigeria Police Force on the discovery of a corpse in front of Nurudeen Grammar School, Under-G Road, Ogbomoso.

“Efforts made by the Police and the Dean, Student Affairs, to ascertain whether the deceased was a LAUTECH student did not yield much as neither students nor residents of the area could identify the body as at that time.

“The Police moved the body to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Mortuary, and until that time, no official report had come to the university.

“It was gathered that the deceased’s father showed up at his Off Campus hostel on Sunday, 29th June, 2025, accompanied by a Police Officer and the occupants of the hostel were interrogated.

“Until now, however, there is still no official representation before the university,” the registrar said.

Balogun said that since the matter was before the Police, “the university would not wish to comment further in order not to jeopardize Police investigation.”

