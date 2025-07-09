2027: I never said I won’t step down for Southern candidate — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied saying he would never step down for a Southern candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections spoke in a statement issued to newsmen by his Media Office on Tuesday.

Abubakar, a front runner in the new coalition with the African Democratic Congress as platform, denied that there was ever a meeting where he vowed not to step down for a Southern candidate.

The statement said: “In response to recent inquiries from journalists and concerned Nigerians regarding a phantom meeting where His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, was said to have “rejected calls to step down for a southern candidate,” we are compelled to set the record straight in the strongest possible terms:

“There was no such meeting. Atiku Abubakar was never in attendance. The entire story is a malicious fabrication — pure fiction cooked up in the propaganda kitchens of the Tinubu-led APC regime.

“It is not only false; it is laughably desperate.

“This is nothing but a diversionary tactic — an attempt by a faltering administration to sow discord within the opposition ranks and derail the momentum gained by the successful unveiling of the ADC as the coalition’s political vehicle.

“Let it be known: No amount of propaganda, planted stories, or faceless briefings will fracture the resolve of the opposition coalition. We are united, focused, and determined to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of this rudderless government.

“We want to remind the ruling party that Nigerians have already embraced the ADC as the most credible and viable opposition platform ahead of 2027. The massive and growing support that the ADC continues to enjoy across the country is not just encouraging – it is a clear signal that the Tinubu administration is living on borrowed time.

“We call on Nigerians and the media to treat the so-called ‘statement’ with the contempt it deserves. It bears no attribution, no credibility, and no truth.”

