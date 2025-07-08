Obi, Amaechi’s fight for ticket can lead to ADC’s collapse – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that the fight for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress between a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, could lead to the collapse of the coalition.

The prophet made this known during the unveiling of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations (2025/2026 edition),” on July 5, 2025.

Ayodele, who had foretold ADC becoming the platform for the coalition, made it known that the movement is divine but politicians with selfish individual interests can collapse it if care isn’t taken.

He said: “The ADC coalition is divine, has the capacity to pull up something great in 2027 but politicians with selfish interests can collapse it.

“I am seeing Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi having a public fallout due to the presidential ticket of the ADC before 2027.”

The prophet also made it known that Obi and Amaechi may pull out of the movement because of the presidential ticket.

He explained that if Obi doesn’t get the presidential ticket, he would pull out of the movement.

Ayodele said: “If Peter Obi doesn’t get the presidential ticket, he will pull out of the coalition.

“Like I said, the coalition is divine but humans can jeopardise the movement.

“They need to be careful.”

