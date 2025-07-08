Political relics and derelicts on prowl again for economic plunder?, by Ola Emmanuel

In the introduction to the book: “How Europe Underdeveloped Africa,” written by Walter Rodney, the question as to who and what is responsible for underdevelopment in Africa was attempted at two levels. What is fitting of the two attempts was the need to deal with those who manipulated the system and those who are either agents or unwitting accomplices of the system. Domesticating this assertion, one cannot exonerate Nigerian politicians as main accomplices for the underdevelopment of the country.

Leaders ought to forge a great culture of exemplary leadership, management and proper organisation. Their roles in creating the environment in which their people thrive is increasingly important, says Michael Lewarne, in his piece titled: “Leadership and Wellbeing.” But in Nigeria and among the politicians, what we see all around is intellectual and moral deterioration at a very alarming rate, thus giving credence to the image of Nebuchadnezzar, a great stature with a golden, solid head but way down becoming a feet made of mixture of clay and iron.

Blessed with great philosophers and visionary leaders in the 50s and 60s, Nigeria is today straddled with not only “kiss and tell” litters as leaders and, worse still in the era of 2027 politricking, they are dominated by eaters full of leaking mouths, that are running frantically after Eba and Okro in homes and foreign countries – a people of low intellect walking dark corners and ganging up in nocturnal converse about how to snatch a people’s resources. These boyish gangsters and street girls are bereft of ideas about what is right, and what is expedient; and the standards of nation building have been washed off to be replaced with come-and-eat ideology.

As far as good governance is concerned, leaders will work intentionally to mobilise and unleash the collective energy, passion, and competences of the people they lead. This means they are to be well-intentioned to fight for their people’s wellbeing. The real leaders do this fighting for their people through a variety of strategies, including implementing supportive policies, fostering a positive work culture, and promoting mental health awareness. But the opposite is the case in Nigeria. The conducts of the politicians have not only destroyed the governance but have also affected the mental health of Nigerians very negatively. Not a few Nigerians have become so toxic and abusive while the country, instead of solidifying to become a nation, has become so splintered. Shame!

But the politicians have no shame. Those who were in government to run the affairs of Nigeria a few years ago but succeeded in destroying the economy, and their ilk who left national governance in a ruinous condition just a few months back are again banding and haggling to seize power again. Had it been that Nigeria is a saner clime, these destroyers of destinies and pilferers of resources ought to be languishing in jail already. Instead of giving proper accountability and explaining their roles in the destruction of Nigeria, they are presenting themselves as if they have never come near the seat of government. Enemies of greatness these lots are.

But Nigerians are very docile and intellectually lethargic. Perhaps this condition is as a result of decades of lackadaisical approach to governance, poor work ethics, poverty and hunger. Had it been otherwise, the political cankerworms and Palmerworms would never be able to show their faces in public if they managed to escape scrutiny after years of missteps in governance and mismanagement of public resources. However, what do we see? With their unfit babanrigas that have failed in covering their nakedness and protruding tummies, they are still claiming to be hungry and they are presenting themselves as messiahs with magic wands after various degree of disastrous tenures in government. They are nothing but relics and derelicts only fit for dustbins and garbage dumpsites to be forgotten forever.

According to Japhace Poncian and Edward S. Mgaya in the published co-written paper, titled: “Africa’s Leadership Challenges in the 21st Century: What Can Leaders Learn from Africa’s Pre-Colonial Leadership and Governance,” Africa continues to face serious development challenges in spite of record growth rates. Such challenges as corruption, underdeveloped infrastructure, poor production sectors, poor leadership and governance are some of the impediments to Africa’s quest for sustainable and equitable development. Leaders have failed Africa and, in particular, Nigeria, because, borrowing from Patrick Bond, the country’s economy and the society have been ravaged by selfish local elites and self-seeking politicians who are often propped up by external forces that don’t mean well for the populace.

With this sad scenario, those parading themselves as fit for governance, and taking into consideration their antecedents in government, are not better for anything other than to be considered relics and derelicts to be confined to the past. These politicians (either past or presently in government) have lowered leadership and government to the lowest, beer parlour level and heaping on over two hundred million people high emotions with ultra-low economic management capacity.

These politicians scheme to hijack governance not because they have what it takes to lead and not because of the well-being of the people.

They have nothing in mind other than to capture the resources of the people and fritter such on their fancies and frivolities. Nigerians deserve something better than these crop of pillaging politicians.

. Emmanuel is a business planning consultant and founder of Leacent Incorporated Trustee, a network of entrepreneurs and group of industrial cooperatives. He works with a team of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at leadership and management workshops on invitation. His book, Business Plan Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’ is the latest of the books authored by him. Tel: +2349068602954 (call and sms), +2348023257707 (WhatsApp only).

