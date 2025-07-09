Fire razes five shops in Ibadan

A fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday has razed five shops in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, destroying properties and goods worth millions.

According to available information, the fire broke out around 2:24am beside the Olowo-Ifon shopping complex in the Orita Challenge area of Ibadan, devastating the local business community.

Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said the fire service received a distress call and swiftly mobilised their team.

Akinwande said the firefighters, upon arrival, were met with shops engulfed in flames.

“The incident was reported at precisely 02:24 hours. Our personnel, under the command of Chief Fire Service, Adesina Olusoji, acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby, unaffected shops and the shopping complex.

Also Read

“Thanks to their prompt response, firefighters managed to contain the blaze, ultimately extinguishing it and salvaging valuable properties worth millions of naira.

“However, five out of the eleven affected shops were completely destroyed,” he said.

Preliminary investigations, he added, indicated that the fire was ignited by an electrical surge that ignited nearby combustible materials.

Akinwande emphasised the importance of fire safety, urging the public to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to avert future incidents.

Post Views: 1