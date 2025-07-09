ADC: Aregbesola, Rhodes-Viviour in closed door meeting

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Tuesday held a closed door meeting.

According to information gleaned from social media photographs and posts, the meeting between the duo took place at the Lagos residence of Aregbesola.

The Eagle Online recalls that the ADC is the platform opposition coalitions have adopted to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress from power in 2027.

Rhodes-Vivour wrote on social media after the meeting: “Had a great meeting earlier today with Engr Rauf Aregbesola @raufaregbesola.

“The mission is clear and the commitment unwavering.

“More importantly, we shook hands.

“A new Nigeria, and a Lagos that works for everyone is possible.

#ourlagos.

