WAFU B U20 Boys Tourney: Flying Eagles seek to extend regional domination

Nigeria’s U20 Boys, Flying Eagles, have commenced training sessions in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, ahead of the kick-off of this year’s WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament.

Earlier scheduled to be an expanded tourney involving teams also from the nine-nation WAFU A, organisers had to revert to the WAFU B-only arrangement.

This will see the Ghanaian capital hosting the competition scheduled for July 10 to 23, 2025.

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has picked captain Daniel Bameyi and 19 other players, with a scoop from the group that finished third at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt two months ago and thus qualified to represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile later this year.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt is a prominent figure from that mosaic, alongside defender Odinaka Okoro, and midfielders Bidemi Amole, Ezekiel Kpangu, Divine Oliseh, and Tahir Maigana.

A number of new birds have birthed, including Bayelsa United goalkeeper Clinton Andy, defenders Abba Sadiq and Marvelous Freedom, midfielder Abduljelil Kamaldeen, and forwards Imrana Muhammad and Qudus Olayiwola.

Nigeria, winners of the last two editions of the WAFU B U20 Championships (hosted by Niger Republic and Togo respectively), will take on hosts Ghana in the opening match of Group A on Thursday from 3pm on July 10.

Venue is the Prampram Centre in Accra.

The Flying Eagles will then clash with Benin Republic on July 13 in a three-team Group A.

Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Togo make up Group B, with the Ivorians and the Burkinabes clashing in the group’s first match on Thursday.

20 FLYING EAGLES IN GHANA FOR WAFU B U20 TOURNAMENT:

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Clinton Andy (Bayelsa United).

Defenders: Abba Khalid Sadiq (Niger Tornadoes); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Akinniran Oluwashile (Water FC); Ahmed Akinyele (Remo Stars); Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City).

Midfielders: Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Ezekiel Kpangu (Inspire Academy); Rawa Mohammed (Beyond Limits); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Abduljelil Kamaldeen (Kwara Football Academy); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists).

Forwards: Abdullahi Muhammed (Kwara United); Godday Otalyul-Imbus (Calabar Rovers); Imrana Muhammad (Mavlon FC); Qudus Olayiwola (P Sport FC).

