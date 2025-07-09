CHAN 2025: Super Eagles’ camp swell to 26 players

A total of 26 players are now in the Super Eagles’ camp in Ikenne, Ogun State as the team intensifies preparations for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Head Coach Eric Chelle had released a 35-man provisional list for the Super Eagles B squad.

The CHAN tournament, which is exclusive to players competing in their domestic leagues, will be hosted in August by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

No fewer than 21 early birds had arrived at the camp on Monday and participated in the team’s first training session in the evening under the floodlights.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed to NAN that the CHAN Eagles camp swelled to 26 players on Tuesday in Ikenne, Ogun State with five more players participating in the team’s second training session.

Also Read:

Efoghe said: “Five more players arrived at the team’s camp today (Tuesday).

“A total of 26 players trained on Tuesday evening.

“The players include Musa Zayad (El-Kanemi Warriors), Aminu Adam (Kano Pillars), Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Godwin Obaje (Rivers United), and Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United).”

Nigeria, CHAN runners-up in 2018, are placed in Group D of the 19-nation competition.

They are grouped alongside title holders Senegal, as well as Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal and Sudan at Amman Stadium, located on Zanzibar Island.

Their final group game, against Congo, will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Post Views: 28