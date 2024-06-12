VP’s Death: Primate Ayodele warned Malawi against calamity

The nation of Malawi has been thrown into a national mourning mood following the unfortunate death of the country’s vice president, Saulos Chilima, in an ill-fated plane crash that also claimed the lives of several notable personalities.

The VP and nine others were flying within the country on Monday morning when their aircraft disappeared from radars.

The plane, a military aircraft, was flying in bad weather, according to aviation authorities. By Tuesday afternoon, President Lazarus McCarth Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force commander informed him that the search and rescue operation had been completed and the plane was found.

The incident was a fulfillment of the prophecy of Nigeria’s prophet and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, which he shared in April 2024 to the country.

In the prophecy, which was specifically about Malawi, the prophet asked the nation to pray against a national calamity that will throw them into mourning.

These were his words: “Malawi: the president’s efforts will not be appreciated despite all his efforts to stabilise the economy.

“The opposition will frustrate his efforts and he will have compounded issues in his party.

“The country’s currency will continue to depreciate and the country will have troubles from natural disasters.

“The president needs to pray for his good health and electricity will be challenging for them. Let them pray against calamity that will bring the country to mourn.”

Among those on the plane with the vice president were Chilima’s staff and security detail along with former First Lady, Shanil Dzimbiri, who is ex-wife of former President Bakili Muluzi.