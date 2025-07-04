President Tinubu celebrates Olubadan of Ibadan at 90

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), on his 90th birthday on July 5 and the first anniversary of his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland on July 12.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made available to newsmen.

Onanuga said at 90, His Majesty embodies the rare blend of age-old wisdom, service, and enduring leadership through decades of selfless dedication to nation-building and community development.

He added that the President joins the people of Ibadanland, the traditional institution, and all well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of a monarch whose reign has been characterised by wisdom, peace, and unwavering commitment to his people’s progress.

He described Oba Olakulehin as a foremost traditional ruler, custodian of culture and tradition, and a revered elder statesman who has devoted his life to serving humanity and preserving Yoruba tradition, identity, and values.

“Your Imperial Majesty, Oba Olakulehin, as you mark nine decades of a life well lived in service, sacrifice, and stewardship, and on your first anniversary on the throne of your forefathers, we honour not only your longevity but also your immense contributions to community development and national unity. May your reign be peaceful, prosperous, and impactful,” the President says.

Tinubu prayed for strength, grace, sound health, and a longer life for Kabiyesi, while his throne continues to symbolise peace, prosperity, and pride for generations to come.

