Globacom sponsors Ojude Oba 2024

Digital telecommunications brand, Globacom, has again announced its sponsorship of the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

This was affirmed in an address delivered at the pre-event press conference held at the Awujale’s Palace in Ijebu Ode.

Globacom’s representative, Kazeem Kaka, said the company was committed to uplifting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Kaka said: “Our sponsorship of festivals is aimed at identifying with the cultures and traditions of the Nigerian people, being an indigenous company.

“By sponsoring Ojude Oba and other Nigerian festivals with huge tourism potentials such as Ofala of Onitsha Kingdom, Globacom is helping to promote the cause of tourism in the country.”

Globacom’s collaboration with the custodians of this festival, he explained, underscores the company’s commitment to the rich heritage of the nation, which is externalised through these festivals.

He added: “It is our belief that our continued support for Ojude Oba will further strengthen the festival and entrench it as a world class carnival which will attract even more tourists from across the world.

“We are convinced that this partnership will further foster a symbiotic relationship with immense benefits for both Globacom and Ijebuland.”

The Chairman, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, lauded Globacom for its support for the epochal celebration, which he noted serves as a reminder of the historical antecedents of the Ijebu people.

This year’s edition, with the theme: “Unity and Harmony in Ijebuland…The gift of Ojude Oba,” is the 18th sponsored by Globacom, which is the main supporter of the festival.

Glo has established a reputation as the biggest corporate sponsor of cultural and traditional events in the country.

Celebrated annually two days after the Islamic Eid El-Kabr festival, Ojude Oba is a social gathering where all divergent issues affecting the lives of the people in the community are addressed.

It also serves as a cornerstone for the social, political and economic development of Ijebuland.