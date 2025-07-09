UBA Business Series targets MSMEs’ growth through building strong partnerships 

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa is set to host another edition of its highly anticipated quarterly Business Series, with a strong focus on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to build strong businesses that will drive lasting impact across the continent.

This quarter’s session, which is the second for 2025, will hold on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, and is part of the bank’s broader commitment towards business development and financial inclusion.

The UBA Business Series aims to equip small business owners and entrepreneurs with practical strategies to build resilient partnerships, unlock funding opportunities, and navigate the evolving business landscape.

With the theme, “Stronger Together: Building Powerful Business Partnerships for Progress, this edition of the Business Series will bring together seasoned business leaders, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs who will share insights on how collaboration and strategic alliances can help MSMEs overcome growth barriers.

An exciting lineup of seasoned business owners including Beauty entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson; real estate mogul and entrepreneur, Wale Ayilara; fashion entrepreneur, Mai Atafo, and journalist and TV producer Peace Hyde, will be on ground to arm participants with the tools and network they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

The session will be accessible both physically and virtually, allowing broader participation from the business community as interested participants can register ahead via the following link: on.ubagroup.com/BusSeriesPress

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, highlighted the critical role of partnerships in today’s dynamic business environment.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, the power of collaboration cannot be overstated. At UBA, we recognise that collaboration is the cornerstone of sustainable business success. The ‘Stronger Together’ Business Series is designed to inspire entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to forge meaningful alliances that drive progress, unlock opportunities, and contribute to Africa’s economic transformation,” Shamsideen said.

Also speaking, the Group Head, Corporate and Marketing Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the UBA’s commitment to empowering the business community through knowledge sharing.

Also Read

“The quarterly series represents our dedication to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering an ecosystem where businesses can thrive through strategic collaborations. Our speakers represent diverse industries and have successfully leveraged partnerships to scale their businesses, create jobs, and drive innovation.”

The UBA Business Series is a knowledge-sharing platform created by United Bank for Africa to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to grow and sustain their businesses.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.

Post Views: 2