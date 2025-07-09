Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala: They couldn’t ruin my wedding, so they targeted my mom’s office

Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has given her reactions to the fire incident that occurred at her mother’s office in Lagos on July 8, 2025.

In a statement shared via her Instagram story, Priscilla alleged the fire was a targeted attack connected to threats aimed at sabotaging her recent wedding.

“Sadly, on the 24th of May, this letter was delivered to my mother’s office,” she wrote, posting an image of a handwritten threat letter.

She added: “It was clearly a threat to her life and an attempt to ruin JP2025. Fortunately, she was en route to Tanzania for my wedding at the time and didn’t read the letter until her return.”

According to Priscilla, her family is reviewing CCTV footage to identify the person who delivered the letter.

“We will eventually identify the person and present the evidence to the police at the appropriate time.

“Additional CCTV cameras have since been installed in her office and at home,” she stated.

Describing the fire as a potential “Plan B” after the threat to derail her wedding failed, Priscilla called the situation “deeply concerning” and in need of thorough investigation.

“While there are other unsettling developments I can’t disclose here, I want to make it clear: no amount of threats or criminal acts will silence my mother.

“God is greater than any evil, and in time, the truth will prevail,” she wrote.

Priscilla concluded her message with a firm stance against intimidation: “We remain strong, hopeful, and prayerful. Justice will prevail.”

The threat letter, which Priscilla shared, read in part, “You put someone in trouble, and now you’re out enjoying yourself, giving out your daughter in marriage, abi? … You can’t escape.

“In the next three months, we are watching you. We will make sure your daughter’s marriage is ruined—it will fail, and she will never enjoy it. We’ll all be there on the wedding day. Just wait and see. – Aggrieved Group”

While no suspects have been publicly named, the family has confirmed that security around Iyabo Ojo’s home and office has been significantly reinforced.

Earlier, Iyabo Ojo confirmed the fire on Instagram, thanking the Nigerian Fire Service and her staff for their efforts in containing the inferno and saving what was left.

She also expressed gratitude that no lives were lost.

