Understanding Personal Injury Claims: A simple guide, by Michael O. Odunlami

Personal injury law, also known as tort law, is a part of the legal system that protects people who have suffered harm either physically, emotionally, or financially because of someone else’s carelessness or bad actions. If someone causes you injury through negligence (carelessness) or intentional harm, you may be entitled to compensation under the law.

Personal injury claims come in different forms. One of the most common is road traffic crash, where a person is injured in a car, motorcycle, or pedestrian accident.

Victims of these accidents, including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, may be able to claim compensation for medical bills, lost income, or even emotional trauma.

Another common example is a slip and fall accident, for instance, slipping on a wet floor in a supermarket that had no warning sign. In this case, the shop owner may be responsible for your injury. Similarly, medical negligence occurs when a doctor, nurse, or hospital makes a mistake like a wrong diagnosis or treatment that causes harm to a patient.

Workplace accidents also fall under personal injury law. These can happen when an employee is injured on the job due to unsafe equipment, poor training, or failure to provide protective gear.

In all personal injury cases, the victim must prove that:

• The person or company owed them a duty of care,

• That duty was breached (they acted carelessly),

• The breach directly caused the injury, and

• The victim suffered harm or loss as a result.

If these elements are met, the injured person can make a legal claim to recover compensation. This could include money for medical treatment, lost earnings, pain and suffering, and more. The aim is to help the victim get back to the position they were in before the injury occurred.

Nigeria has several laws that guide personal injury claims, such as the Factories Act, Labour Act, Occupiers’ Liability Laws, and others. In Lagos State, for example, the Law Reform (Torts) Law and the Fatal Accidents Law also provide protection and remedies.

In conclusion, personal injury claims are a legal way to seek justice and support after suffering harm through no fault of your own. Whether the injury happened at work, on the road, in a hospital, or in a public place, the law is there to protect you. If you believe you’ve been injured due to someone else’s mistake, don’t suffer in silence rather, speak with an experienced personal injury lawyer for guidance. They may even accept to take your case on a “No win, No fee” basis, meaning that you only pay them an agreed percentage of your award when they win your case otherwise, you pay nothing.

. Odunlami, a Legal Practitioner, can be reached via Claybrook Attorneys; contact@claybrookattorneys.com; https://www.claybrookattorneys.com/personal-injury-claims/; and 09028978494.

