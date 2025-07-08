Fidelity Bank delivers hope to internally displaced persons in Benue

In a timely gesture aimed at improving the plight of internally displaced persons (IDP) in Benue State, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has distributed mattresses and essential food items to over 2,000 victims of the Yelwata attacks currently taking refuge at the Ultra-Modern International Market IDP Camp in Makurdi.

The donation was carried out in collaboration with the Abbasid Charity Foundation.

It is part of Fidelity Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities through its flagship Fidelity Food Bank program. Since its launch in April 2023, the Food Bank has distributed over 200,000 food packs to beneficiaries across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Speaking about the donation event, the bank’s Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh reaffirmed Fidelity Bank’s dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its mission to uplift communities.

His words, “Since its launch, the Fidelity Food Bank initiative has helped to alleviate the effect of poverty and malnutrition across the country. We are honored to be back in Benue State to continue this impactful initiative, and we hope that today’s donation brings much-needed relief and comfort to the beneficiaries during this difficult time”.

In her remarks, the Executive Officer, the Abbasid Charity Foundation, Hawa Abbas, emphasized the importance of restoring dignity to the displaced, stating that the donation of mattresses was to ensure the IDPs no longer sleep on bare floors.

“This gesture is our way of letting the displaced persons know that they are not forgotten. We care deeply for them, and we hope this donation offers some comfort and hope, even in these difficult circumstances,” Abbas noted.

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. James Iorpuu, who was represented by Camp Manager, Robert Nyom, expressed deep appreciation to Fidelity Bank and the Abbasid Charity Foundation for their timely support.

“Your intervention has brought much-needed relief to the camp and we thank you for your compassion and generosity towards improving the welfare of the displaced persons,” he said.

The bank’s outreach to the International Market IDP Camp in Makurdi represents the most recent of its ongoing critical and timely interventions. Previously, through its Food Bank Initiative, the bank provided essential food items to more than 1,500 residents impacted by the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

