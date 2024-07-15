Sanwo-Olu celebrates THISDAY Publisher at 65

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

He described Obaigbena as “a steadfast media investor and contributor to the growth and development of our dear State”.

The Governor said the celebrant has, through his various media platforms, provided employment for thousands of journalists, writers and broadcasters in the country.

Also Read:

Sanwo-Olu joined family, friends, associates and colleagues, especially at the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, THISDAY and Arise Television Network to felicitate the media mogul on his special day.

He wished Prince Obaigbena a long life in good health and prosperity.

Post Views: 0