EFCC’s anti-graft war and politics of sponsored protests, by Haroon Aremu 

In a period marked by ongoing high-profile corruption cases by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, the Nigerian authorities face an urgent need to address both the potential dangers of protests and the pressing demand for justice. Specifically, some high-profile corruption cases under anti-graft agencies warrant thorough examination to understand the depth of the issue and the necessary steps required for resolution and swift justice dispensation.

Bodies like the National Youth Service Corps preach the promotion of national security, awareness and consciousness.

Thus, I cannot but wonder how these situations affect Nigeria as a nation and proffer feasible solutions. Communication and information management delivery are important as there are some high-profile cases we have in the country and Nigerians eagerly await their conclusion. EFCC charged with this responsibility should ensure a quick but thorough investigation to achieve a reduction of corruption in our society thereby bridging the gap of mistrust between the agency and the populace.

It can be recalled that the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been accused of corruption and money laundering involving billions of dollars. The EFCC has seized properties and assets worth millions linked to her. She is currently facing charges in Nigeria and is under investigation by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is charged with receiving N1.3 billion from the office of the National Security Adviser for his election campaign. He was arraigned by the EFCC, and his trial is ongoing. Also, the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, is under investigation for alleged financial mismanagement and fraud.

Similarly, Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, stands accused of an N80.2 billion fraud. The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has kept the case in Abuja, declining Bello’s request to transfer the trial to Kogi State.

The long list also included former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who is being charged with financial mismanagement and corruption while steering the wheels of the apex bank.

EFCC’s investigation of Betta Edu, suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is ongoing, with specific details yet to be fully available. Also, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, is accused of embezzling funds meant for social welfare programmes. It is gratifying that the court has now asked her to account for over N790 billion she embezzled while in office.

Amid these significant corruption cases, there are speculations that some individuals facing probes by the EFCC might be sponsors of planned protests against the anti-corruption agency. This has raised concerns about the motivations behind these demonstrations and their potential impact on national stability.

While peaceful protests are a democratic right, they can spiral into violence, property damage, and disruption of public order. The EndSARS protests serve as a stark reminder of where lives were lost, properties destroyed and chaos ensued. Protests pose risks to participants, and bystanders, and can escalate into broader conflicts with law enforcement or opposing groups.

As a concerned citizen, I always preach sustainability in national security and enforcement of justice given the complexities surrounding these high-profile cases and the associated risks of protests.

Efforts to address these issues involved community engagement programs to address grievances before they escalate into protests. This fosters trust and opens channels for dialogue. Strengthen intelligence networks to anticipate and prevent potential violence. This involves monitoring social media and other communication channels for signs of unrest.

There is also a need to provide specialised training for law enforcement officers on de-escalation techniques to handle protests more peacefully and effectively, while still ensuring transparent and accountable governance to build public trust. This includes clear communication about the progress of high-profile cases and actions taken.

Similarly, fostering continuous dialogue between government officials and civil society to find mutually agreeable solutions to contentious issues is another alternative approach. The EFCC should collaborate closely with police and military personnel, especially during arrests, because the police have higher immunity for legal arrests of public figures, which can help in managing high-tension situations more effectively.

Finally, Navigating the dual challenges of addressing high-profile corruption cases and managing potential protests requires a multi-faceted approach. Swift and fair dispensation of justice, combined with proactive and strategic security measures, will strengthen national security and uphold the rule of law in Nigeria.

The ongoing cases involving figures like Diezani Alison-Madueke, Ayodele Fayose, Babatunde Fowler, Yahaya Bello, Godwin Emefiele, Betta Edu, and Sadiya Umar Faruq among other cases must be handled with care. Swift investigation and fair judgment dispensation are expected by Nigerians to restore faith in our anti-graft agencies and judicial system which will ultimately deter future corruption.

. Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a Corps member with PRNigeria Center, Abuja and can be reached via [email protected].

