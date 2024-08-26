Man, 36, docked over alleged stealing minibus

A 36-year-old man, Chinedu Matthew was on Monday arraigned in Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of a mini-bus.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on two counts of felony and stealing.

‎The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose, told the Court that‎ the defendant committed the offences on August 9, at about 11.30.p.m, at Ayetoro bus stop, Ijanikin, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant conspired among other people to commit a felony to wit stealing.

“The defendant stole one minibus property of Ambrose Agweven, the complainant.

“The offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said

‎However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.‎

‎The Chief Magistrate, A. J. Aina granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

He said that one of the sureties should be a community leader with two years tax clearance.

Aina adjourned the case until September 19, for mention.

