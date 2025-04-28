Woman taken by 65-year-old man to serviced apartment kills him, flees with his valuables

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a woman for allegedly killing a 65-year-old man in the Oko-Oba, Abule-Egba area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

CSP Hundeyin said the command had recorded a significant breakthrough in investigating a recent homicide case reported at the Oko-Oba Division.

“On March 29, the command received a report of the murder of an unidentified man at a service apartment in the Abule-Egba area,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on March 27, 2025 at about 5:20pm, an unidentified woman, accompanied by the deceased, rented a service apartment.

A few hours later, the woman left the premises with the deceased’s car and valuables, telling the housekeeper she would return shortly.

Hundeyin said that during a routine check on March 28, 2025, the lifeless body of the male victim was discovered inside the apartment.

“At the scene, investigators recovered an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water,” he added.

The body was evacuated and deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) mortuary for autopsy, while efforts began to trace the suspect.

Hundeyin said operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) apprehended the suspect at about 9:30pm on Saturday in Oko-Oba, Lagos.

“The suspect confessed to giving the deceased a malt drink laced with a poisonous substance, which led to his death,” he said.

Further discreet investigation helped police establish the identity of the deceased, Hundeyin confirmed.

According to him, the suspect remains in custody while investigations continue to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

“Updates on the case will be provided in due course,” Hundeyin assured.

He said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated commitment to the safety and security of all Lagos State residents.

Hundeyin warned that individuals engaging in criminal activities would be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.

