FOREX code, Cardoso’s approach to stabilising the naira, by Ibrahim Modibbo

Within hours after the launch of foreign exchange code by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on January 28, 2025, in Abuja, the positives from this move by the apex bank emerged as the naira appreciated against the US dollar. Following the launch of the FX code on Tuesday, the naira appreciated by 0.97 percent, gaining N16 against the dollar in the parallel market, by trading at an average rate of N1, 634 compared to N1, 650 it traded on Monday. In the official window, data from the CBN revealed that the naira was quoted at N1, 533.50 to the dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Cardoso’s newly introduced FX code is aimed at improving market liquidity, enhancing transparency, and providing guidance for all those participating in the country’s foreign exchange sector. The code represents a set of principles that are not only encouraged, but accepted as best practices in the global foreign exchange market. The CBN as the regulator of Nigeria’s turbulent forex market drafted the FX code to address risks associated with the emerging financial landscape in the nation, while also strengthening the integrity and functionality of the foreign exchange market.

The CBN in developing the FX code is responding to Nigeria’s financial transformation in recent years and the attendant risks associated with such a growth, in spite of significant progress recorded. The code seeks to establish standards that ensure the efficient functioning of the wholesale FX market, further reinforcing the country’s flexible exchange rate system. It will further promote a robust market that’s characterised by fairness, openness, and adequate transparency, enabling a diverse group of participants to engage effectively at competitive rates that reflect accurate market information. It outlines behavioral standards and best practices that align with global expectations.

Addressing industry players at the launch and alluding to the deep insights and interactions with them, Cardoso said that the acceptance of the FX code reflects the collective vision of everyone for a foreign exchange market built on integrity, fairness, transparency and efficiency, based on its critical nature for Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.

Making reference to the words of the late Nelson Mandela, on the need for leaders to be great listeners, the CBN governor admitted that the apex bank through its interactions with industry players, better understands the perspectives, concerns, and recommendations they expressed. He said the ideas shared reaffirmed the collective commitment to shaping a more resilient and transparent FX market.

He declared that the FX code represents a decisive step forward by the CBN, to set clear and enforceable standards for ethical conduct, transparency, and good governance in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. The code, Cardoso added, is a firm signal that business-as-usual in the forex market has ended because the code is a blueprint for the future, that is grounded in the hard lessons of the past.

“We must not forget where we are coming from. The era of multiple exchange rates, which created privileges for a select few at the expense of most Nigerians, severely undermined market integrity. As an example, the $7billion of FX backlogs that has taken over 12 months to verify has led to the discovery of multiple unethical and even illegal practices that we should not be proud of as a nation,” he disclosed.

The CBN governor further stated that the period of unprecedented ways-and-means-financing that inflicted significant damage on Nigeria’s economy, contributing to rising inflation, currency depreciation, and eroded public confidence in government’s ability to deal with adverse economic issues is over.

“These practices must never return. The FX Code is a firm rejection of such distortions and an equally firm commitment to a future defined by fairness, trust and market-driven principles. Let us be clear: the system itself played a key role in the challenges of the past.

“Unethical behaviours and systemic abuses – whether by those with privileged access or by complicit participants – eroded public trust and harmed our economy. We will not tolerate any attempts to revert to those practices. Any individual or institution that violates the FX Code will face swift and decisive sanctions,” Cardoso warned.

Predicting the future, he expressed confidence that the nation’s journey towards market reforms is already yielding positive results. According to him, 2024 was marked by structural reforms which sought to return the naira to a freely determined market price and ease volatility.

Such reforms include the discontinuation of quasi-fiscal interventions, unifying the exchange rate windows, clearing a backlog of foreign exchange commitments, and recalibrating monetary policy tools to redirect the course of Nigeria’s economy, restore order and credibility to our FX market, and refocus the CBN on discharging its core mandates.

Cardoso used the opportunity of the FX code to reel out some notable achievements of his stewardship, pointing to the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) in December 2024 that has improved market transparency and efficiency. Since its launch, the naira has appreciated significantly—from ₦1, 663.90 on December 2,

2024, to ₦1, 536.72 as of January 28, 2025. Also worthy of mention is the country’s external reserves that have grown by 12.74 percent, reaching $40.68 billion at the end of 2024.

He emphasized the importance of exchange rate stability, describing it as the cornerstone of macro-economic health for an economy like Nigeria’s. The apex bank governor said that beyond daily market rates, the exchange rate influences critical indicators such as the balance of payments, external reserves, international trade, inflation, economic growth, and foreign investment. These factors collectively, he submitted shape the economic welfare of the nation and that of Nigerians.

To Cardoso, tackling rising inflation remains a major challenge of the CBN under his watch, as in his view, rising prices erode the purchasing power of Nigerians and increase the cost of living. However, he believes strongly too that by fostering an exchange rate stability, the problem of inflation can be tackled head-on.

The FX code, the CBN chief asserted, marks a new era of compliance and accountability. The code, he declared, is not just a set of recommendations, but an enforceable framework, warning industry players that under the CBN Act, 2007 and BOFIA Act, 2020, violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions. He told stakeholders who attended the launch that they must recognize that adherence to the code is not merely about compliance but about restoring public trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

“Beyond the foreign exchange market, the FX code forms part of our renewed focus on compliance across the financial services industry and I am particularly pleased that we have the leadership of the industry to reinforce a collective commitment to the journey ahead. Self-regulation and conduct are at the core of the changes in culture we expect to see at play in the industry, and I expect the principles of the FX code to be applied across other business areas.

“The FX code is built on six core principles—ethics, governance, execution, information sharing, risk management and compliance, and confirmation and settlement processes. These principles align with international standards, while addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges. Together, they provide the foundation for a resilient and transparent market that inspires confidence among both domestic and international participants.

“Today, as we formally launch the FX code, I call on all market participants to embrace its principles wholeheartedly. The six guiding principles and 52 sub-principles must become the standard for conduct across all participating institutions. Leaders in this room – board chairs, managing directors, and chief compliance officers – must lead from the front. Embedding these standards within your organizations is not optional,” Cardoso stated.

He reiterated that the eras of opaque practices is over because the CBN will not hesitate to deal with any institution or individual that undermines the integrity of the financial markets. The code, he added, serves as a collective pledge to transparency, ethical conduct, and fairness in the forex market, and that most importantly, through strict adherence to the code, Nigeria can build a financial ecosystem that embodies resilience, global competitiveness, and economic prosperity.

Dr Modibbo is an Abuja based Development communication analyst.

