Ladigbolu celebrates Olivet’s 80-year legacy in shaping Oyo’s educational transformation

Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu, has celebrated Olivet Baptist High School’s transformative impact on education in Oyo Kingdom over the past eight decades.

Delivering the anniversary lecture titled, ‘Western Education in the Heart of the Oyo Empire’, at the school’s original site in Isokun, Oyo, Ladigbolu highlighted the institution’s pivotal role in advancing academic, moral, and spiritual excellence.

The lecture was part of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the Olivet Baptist High School Old Students Association.

In recognition of his contributions as an elder statesman and advocate for education, the association’s National President, Dr. Wale Okediran, presented Ladigbolu with an award of appreciation.

Tracing the roots of Western education in Oyo Province, Ladigbolu credited Christian missions with laying the foundation by establishing 154 of the 156 primary schools in the area by 1931.

He lamented Oyo’s initial lag in education due to economic challenges, cultural conservatism, and limited support from traditional leadership. “Oyo’s educational revolution truly began with the founding of Olivet in 1945, which provided accessible, non-discriminatory education,” he said.

Ladigbolu extolled Olivet’s enduring mission to nurture students for service, leadership, and societal contribution.

He lauded its notable alumni, including Prof. Wande Abimbola, Dr. Oba Otudeko, and Senator Monsura Sunmonu, as evidence of the school’s global impact. “Olivet has produced leaders of integrity, character, and competence, who continue to shape Nigeria and the world,” he stated.

The archbishop called for renewed investment in Olivet’s future, urging stakeholders to prioritise digital education tools, vocational training centres, and modern infrastructure.

He also emphasised the importance of mentoring younger generations to uphold and expand the school’s legacy.

“Olivet stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Oyo Kingdom. Its story is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and the unwavering pursuit of greatness,” Ladigbolu concluded.

