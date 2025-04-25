2025 UTME: JAMB officials accused of seizing candidates’ hijab at Caleb varsity, others

Muslim students have accused officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board of seizing the hijab of students writing their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Caleb University and other areas in Lagos State.

The Lagos Area Unit of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria raised the alarm on Friday in a statement issued to newsmen.

The MSSN Lagos said the seizure of the hijab began on Thursday when the examination commenced.

In the statement by their Amir (President), Kamoldeen Abiona, the students expressed displeasure over the harassment reports from some UTME Centres across Lagos State, especially the Christian-owned Caleb University in Ikorodu, where hijabs were seized from candidates.

Abiona lamented that despite established guidelines permitting the wearing of hijabs, numerous accounts indicate that some female Muslim candidates are still facing harassment and coercion at examination Centres.

He said: “It is disheartening to report ongoing incidents of discrimination against female candidates wearing hijabs during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“Reports indicate that, despite established protocols allowing female candidates to wear hijabs, some continue to face harassment.

“It is disturbing that these incidents persist, infringing on the rights of our Muslim sisters.

“Particularly concerning is the recent incident that happened today, Thursday, April 24 at Caleb University, Ikorodu, a Christian institution, where female Muslim candidates were coerced into removing their hijabs to continue writing their exams.

“This egregious violation not only disrespects their religious beliefs but is also contrary to legal provisions safeguarding religious freedom and equality.”

The Muslim students leader called on JAMB to sanction erring UTME centres to show that it is not a party to the harassment of hijab-wearing candidates.

He also demanded justice for the affected candidates, advocating that they be granted the opportunity to retake their exams without any religious restrictions.

Abiona stated: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) must take immediate action.

“We urge a thorough investigation into these reports and the imposition of appropriate sanctions on any institution found culpable.

“The safety and dignity of all candidates must be preserved at all examination centres across Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we demand justice for the affected candidates, ensuring they are provided the opportunity to retake their exams unobstructed to ensure fairness and equity in the educational system.

“As the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, we stand resolutely against such instances of bigotry and infringement on human rights.

“We remain committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of all students and encourage peaceful coexistence and respect for diversity in educational environments.”

The students issued a strong warning that any centre acting improperly would be subjected to legal proceedings.

The statement added: “We will not hesitate to pursue legal action against JAMB and any center found to be harassing female Muslim candidates for their choice to wear hijab.

“This must stop immediately, as the wearing of hijab is both legally permissible and a religious imperative.”

