I sew cloth with Priscilla’s husband’s picture on my chest for N4.5m, live in N12m per month house in Dubai – Papaya Ex

Social media influencer, Abike Raheem, popularly known as Papaya Ex, has said she sew the cloth that she wore to Priscilla Ojo’s wedding with the photograph of her husband, Juma Jux, on her chest for N4.5 million and lives in a rented apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for which she shells out N12 million monthly.

The popular social media influencer revealed this in an interview with Egungun after the dress she wore resulted in a controversy.

Papaya Ex said she placed Juma’s photo on her chest because she thought it was the right spot.

She said: “A lot of Nigerians are very somehow.

“They criticise everything.

“If I had put the picture here, they’d have still complained.

“I had to tell his wife, you know I love you, I wouldn’t do anything to hurt you.

“She was like: ‘Okay, yeah, it’s okay.’

“The outfit is N4.5 million.”

