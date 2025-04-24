Kwam 1: I’m a bonafide member of celestial church, even built a parish

Nigeria Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has expressed his love for the Celestial Church of Christ, proudly admitting that he is a bonafide and proud member of the church.

Ayinde, who is a Muslim, made this known during a pre-recorded interview with Agbaletu TV on Wednesday, adding that he built a parish.

CCC popularly called Cele is a white-garment church which was founded by the late Samuel Oshoffa.

Its members wear white one piece garments during worship, and must not wear their shoes whilst wearing their garments or while within the main church.

Also Read

Speaking on his membership, Ayinde noted that, in his quest to know God, he became a member of the church and he is proud to have joined.

He relished that he explored both Islam and Christianity in the journey to know God and has never regretted his actions.

“I attend Celestial church. I am a bonafide member of the celestial church. A proud one. In fact, I built a church.

“I sought different religions while trying to know God in both popular religions. There’s nowhere I didn’t try to find God,” he said.

This revelation is coming after the veteran musician had recently made a catchy phrase which quickly evolved into a viral lingo that’s widely used across social media, at parties, on the streets and in casual conversations.

Ayinde, while discussing with an unidentified man, had used the phrase “Ganusi” in reference to some Islamic clerics (alfas) in the build-up to his mother’s burial.

Although many interpreted the remark as implying that certain alfas attend such ceremonies primarily for financial benefit.

This sparked a wave of criticisms from different Islamic clerics and other Nigerians who felt that K1 denigrated the clerics with that statement.

However, the singer doubled down on the remark and maintained that he had done nothing wrong, and did not see the need to apologise to them.

Post Views: 9