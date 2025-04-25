Dreadlock: State explains category covered by Gov. Bago’s arrest order

Few days after an executive order perceived as anti-masses, the Niger State Government has said it still stands on its position to clamp down on nefarious youth groups with distinct hairstyles, particularly dreadlocks, causing mayhem in parts of Minna, the State capital.

The explanation was made on Friday in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman.

The commissioner said the order affects those who wear dreadlocks in front while the back of their heads is shaved.

It should be noted that Governor Umar Bago had given a marching order to security agencies that henceforth any youth that carries dreadlocks be arrested and his head barbed.

According to Hon. Mamman: “This is not a blanket criminalization of hairstyles, but a preventive measure informed by intelligence and ongoing trends. The aim is to dismantle the formation and spread of these emerging groups before they become deeply rooted in the state.

“The government has observed a disturbing trend among some youth groups where a distinct hairstyle that appears to be evolving into a form of group identity or cultism.

“The defaulters that will be arrested are those who wear certain dreadlocks in front while the back of their heads are shaved. The security agencies know them because they walk in droves.

“With intelligence reports, this particular dreadlocks style has increasingly become associated with members of these groups.”

Also, while reiterating that the curfew imposed by Governor Bago was not intended to cause any sort of hardship, Mamman said the dusk to dawn curfew was not applicable to everyone but motorcycle riders and tricycle operators.

“The government fully understands the temporary measure this decision may pose to Nigerlites and hardworking Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses,” she said.

The Spokesperson of the State Government further reassured Nigerlites that the government is taking proactive measures to address the growing insecurity that has affected parts of the state capital in recent days.

She said Governor Bago is concerned about the safety of lives and property and that it remains the topmost priority of this administration.

Mamman added: “It is saddened to see that for some time now, we have experienced maiming, violent attacks, with several lives lost to attacks by these miscreants who operate at freewill brandishing various dangerous weapons in a manner akin to cult groups.

“I tell you without mincing words that these groups are young boys who are between the ages of 13 and 22 and they exploited the ease of movement provided by motorcycles and tricycles to commit crimes across various parts of Minna and evade arrest.

“If these boys are not restricted, they can carry out criminal activities in one part of town and vanish into another within minutes.

“Their swift mobility not only makes arrests difficult but also enables the rapid spread of their operations.”

Furthermore, Mamman said security agencies have been advised to closely monitor individuals with this distinct look.

She therefore appealed to Nigerlites to understand and support these efforts, adding: “This is not a punitive action, it is a step taken to protect lives and maintain order.

“The lives of Nigelites are far more valuable.

“If these elements are not curtailed now, they will only become bolder and more dangerous.”

