2027: Atiku, El-Rufai coalition a mistake, four PDP governors will work for APC – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the coalition being formed by Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwal, Adewole Adebayo, and other politicians remains a mistake, and that four governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party will work for the All Progressives Congress during the 2027 polls.

Primate Ayodele unveiled the revelation in a statement made available to the media on Friday by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho.

He said those involved in the coalition got it wrong because none of them can make Nigeria better in any way.

The prophet stated that voting for some of them will only make Nigeria worse, while making it known that instead of them, it’s better to allow President Bola Tinubu who brought Nigeria to this state continue in order to find ways to repair the country.

He said: “Atiku, Obi, Tambuwal, Bala Muhammed, Adebayo Adewole and the rest of these politicians who want to do coalition are not getting it right and in fact voting for Peter Obi will make Nigeria to be stagnant, Atiku will take Nigeria to the mortuary and when you give it to El Rufai, Nigeria will just be buried.

“These people can’t make Nigeria better, it’s better to leave it for Tinubu to repair what he spoiled than these other people who want to form a coalition.”

Primate Ayodele stated that PDP governors have been compromised and that four of the governors will work for APC in the coming presidential election.

He said that Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Oyo and Osun States will be negotiated for the APC while some of them will decamp fully to the ruling party before the election.

For Anambra State too, the prophet stated that it will be negotiated for the APC in 2027.

He said: “PDP governors have been compromised. More of them will still join APC like Akwa Ibom, Enugu. Anambra and Oyo states will be negotiated; Osun will also be negotiated for the APC.

“There is nothing like the PDP governors’ forum anymore, the governors will all work against the party.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu not to be complacent with the situation of things, stating that there are three names that must not contest because if they do, he would lose the election. He also stated that the president has to do three things before the election to seal his victory.

He explained that among the three names, if any of them joins the coalition, it will be tough for the president.

He added: “However, it’s not going to be an easy task for President Tinubu.

“There are three people who must not contest for the election if Tinubu wants to win, because if they contest, Tinubu may not win the election.

“There are three things the president needs to do ahead of 2027.

“He can only defeat this coalition if these three names don’t join them.”

