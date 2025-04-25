Atiku speaks on Okowa’s defection, replies critics on visit to Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the defection of his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress and also replied those criticising him for visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reaction of the former vice president to the twin issues was contained in a statement, which he personally signed, on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Okowa; the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; and the entire structure of the PDP in Delta State collapsed into the APC on Thursday.

Reacting to this, Abubakar said: “I have been overwhelmed with inquiries from concerned Nigerians, all eager to understand my position on the latest political shifts, particularly the defection of some PDP members to the ruling party.

“Let me be unequivocal: freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy — they are fundamental rights.

“Alongside these stand the pillars of a just and functional democratic society: the people, the rule of law, credible elections, and accountability.

“Undermine any of these, and democracy itself begins to crumble.

“As someone who holds fast to these values, I bear no grudges against anyone for exercising their right to political alignment.

“Defections, alliances, and realignments are part and parcel of democratic politics.

“We’ve seen them before, and we’ll see them again.”

On his visit to former President Buhari, the Waziri Adamawa said this is not the first time political leaders would visit those who served before them.

He said in 2013 when the opposition merged ahead of the 2015 elections to form the APC, they consulted widely with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He said: “Some have resorted to insults because I visited former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let’s not rewrite history: Buhari is not only a former leader but a significant statesman in the Nigerian political landscape.

“During the 2013 opposition merger, the leaders of the time consulted widely — including visits to Obasanjo and Babangida.

“So why is it now sacrilegious for me and other leaders to visit Buhari in Kaduna?

“If you truly believe in freedom of association, then you must respect the rights of all political actors to engage, regardless of party lines.

“When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called strategic alliance.

“But the moment I greet Peter Obi, el-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency.

“Hypocrisy and the politics of selective outrage have never been this fashionable!

“Let us be clear: the coming political battle is not APC versus PDP, or LP versus APC.

“It is Nigerians versus an administration that has plunged the nation into untold suffering.

“The economy is in freefall.

“Inflation is choking the masses.

“Jobs are vanishing.

“Youth restiveness is surging to terrifying levels.

“Nigerians are not just tired — they are angry, and rightfully so.

“This moment is about collective survival.

“The real enemy is not one another — it is the Tinubu administration’s abysmal failure.

“We must reject every attempt to distract us with ethnic, regional, or religious sentiments.

“These are tools of manipulation, designed to divide and conquer, used by those with nothing else to offer.

“The Tinubu administration has no achievements to stand on, no credible record to defend.

“Its only strategy is chaos and division, because that’s the last refuge of the incompetent.

“And make no mistake — an incompetent captain does not only wreck his ship; he endangers the lives of everyone on board.”

Post Views: 1