1,770 terrorists neutralised, over 3,000 arrested in North-West – CDS Musa

The Nigerian Armed Forces had killed no fewer than 1,770 terrorists and arrested 3,070 others in the past three years across five North-West states.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Thursday gave the figures in Katsina during a military sensitisation exercise for residents of Batsari and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas.

The exercise tagged, ‘Military Diplomacy Campaign to Communities and Cultural Groups Across Nigeria, focuses on Strengthening Community Cooperation for National Security’.

The CDS was represented by the Deputy Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Dahiru Abu-Mahawashi.

He explained that the military had also seized over 1,000 different types of weapons, as well as 12,000 different bullets from the criminals.

He stated, “More than 2,515 victims were rescued during various operations within the period in Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

“The army is doing its best in fighting the security situation, as a series of successes have been recorded, not only across the North-West States but the country as a whole.

“This fight for peace is not just for the military, it is a fight we must all join together, therefore report suspicious activities, protect one another, and guide your youths.

“We must remember peace does not grow in silence, it grows in unity. Let us speak, let us listen and let us forgive, because without forgiveness, we cannot heal.

“Together, we are stronger than anyone; together, we can silence the sound of violence with the voice of peace.”

The Defence Boss further noted that the successes led to a one-day sensitisation for the residents of various communities in Batsari and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas of the State.

Musa further reassured the residents that the army is re-strategising to restore peace to all corners of the frontline communities.

Some of the community members, who spoke during the exercise, revealed that peace had returned to some communities due to the recent dialogue with the repentant criminals, especially in the Batsari Local Government Area of the State.

