Seye Kehinde at 60: The man who sees stars, by Olukayode Ajulo

“I will bless those who bless you; …and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” — Genesis 12:3

Today, I honour a remarkable man through whom this divine promise has come to life, Dr. Oluseye Olugbemiga Kehinde, Chief Executive Officer of City People Group Limited, Publisher of City People Magazine and organiser of the esteemed City People Awards. His blessings shall continue to flow, for he has been a blessing to me, and this divine mandate will persist in his life. This is more than a mere birthday message; it is a tribute to a rare gem, a journalist whose talent transcends the written word, rooted in an unwavering commitment to help others shine. It is this very essence that propels his ascent.

From my earliest days as a student, I recall submitting articles, poems, and opinion pieces to Newswatch, Nigerian Tribune, National Concord, Prime People, Hint Magazine, and City People. He stood by me with unconditional support and guidance. Throughout my journey, he not only championed my work, but did so selflessly, expecting nothing in return, no transactions, no conditions, only a genuine belief in my potential.

When I was appointed National Secretary of the Labour Party in Lagos, he organised A Day in the Industry for me, a gesture that spoke volumes: “I see you.” Yet, the truth is, he has always seen me, from my formative years at Aquinas College, Akure, to the University of Jos, Law School, and beyond, never faltering, always promoting my work with steadfast devotion.

In an industry where many pursue gain before offering their platforms, Dr. Seye Kehinde stands as a beacon of integrity. He is motivated not by self-interest, but by the grace to recognise and nurture burgeoning greatness.

He is akin to a big brother who discerned a spark in me early on, nurturing it until it blossomed into a radiant flame. He has taught me, and many others, that the act of celebrating others is a noble ministry, and through this, he has forged a legacy far richer than mere headlines.

Because he celebrates others, God will continue to celebrate him. Because he promotes those around him, God will continue to elevate him.

Because he sees the stars in others, he shall shine eternally. Happy Birthday, dear brother. May your days be long, your light ever brighter, and your rewards transcend all expectations.

. Dr. Ajulo (SAN), is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State.

